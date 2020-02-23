1 / 6

PHOTOS: Taapsee Pannu makes heads turn in a classic white outfit while promoting Thappad with Anubhav Sinha

Taapsee Pannu, who stole away the audience's heart with her amazing performance in the year 2019 with Badla and Saand Ki Aankh is all set to come up with a hard-hitting topic in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad in the year 2020. The trailer, which revolved around the sensitive issue of domestic violence, created a stir online and received a thunderous response. The movie which is all set to hit the theaters on 28th February also stars Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor. This is the second time Taapsee will be seen in a collaboration with Anubhav Sinha. The two worked together in Mulk. Recently, Taapsee was spotted in an all-white outfit. The actress looked stunning in a white coat with black prints and blacktop and paired it with white pants. The actress complemented her look with red lipstick and was posing with Anubhav Sinha for the promotions of her film in New Delhi.

Photo Credit : APH