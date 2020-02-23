Home
PHOTOS: Taapsee Pannu makes heads turn in a classic white outfit while promoting Thappad with Anubhav Sinha

After Mulk, Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha are back with another hard-hitting topic in Thappad which is all set to hit the screens on 28th February 2020.
    Taapsee Pannu, who stole away the audience's heart with her amazing performance in the year 2019 with Badla and Saand Ki Aankh is all set to come up with a hard-hitting topic in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad in the year 2020. The trailer, which revolved around the sensitive issue of domestic violence, created a stir online and received a thunderous response. The movie which is all set to hit the theaters on 28th February also stars Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor. This is the second time Taapsee will be seen in a collaboration with Anubhav Sinha. The two worked together in Mulk. Recently, Taapsee was spotted in an all-white outfit. The actress looked stunning in a white coat with black prints and blacktop and paired it with white pants. The actress complemented her look with red lipstick and was posing with Anubhav Sinha for the promotions of her film in New Delhi.

    Pose Like a Boss:

    Taapsee Pannu sheds a major bossy look in this white outfit while promoting her film Thappad.

    Is All Smiles:

    Taapsee Pannu is flashing her million-dollar while posing for the paps in New Delhi.

    Looks Like An Angel In An All White Outfit:

    Taapsee Pannu for sure makes heads turn in this classic outfit stealing away the limelight.

    With The Captain Of The Ship:

    Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha strike a perfect pose for the paps during the promotions.

    The Director Himself:

    Anubhav Sinha looks dapper in a suit while promoting his film in New Delhi.

