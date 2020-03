1 / 5

PHOTOS: Taimur is covered with ice cream during his day out with Kareena and Saif to remind us summer's here

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest kids in B-town. Way before stepping his foot in Bollywood, this cute little munchkin is already a star and has already garnered a huge fan following. Taimur always sends the paparazzi on a photo clicking spree every time he steps out in the city. But it is not only his cute looks and adorable actions that rule the headlines, but instead, his fashion statements are also a thing in the town. Recently, Taimur was spotted with mommy Kareena and daddy Saif in the city. While first Taimur was spotted entering a restaurant with Saif who did not leave the little kid and was accompanied by Kareena behind. Later, Taimur was seen gorging on to an ice-cream like every kid while walking beside Bebo. Taimur looked so engrossed in hi ice-cream that later we can see his mouth also covered with the yummy desert. They all looked adorable on their day out in the city. Taimur has surely reminded us that Summer is definitely here!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani