A mini look book on the many ensembles worn by handsome rapper of GOT7's Jackson

Jackson Wang is a Chinese singer, record producer, fashion designer, and music video director. He is the founder of record label Team Wang and is the creative director and lead designer for fashion brand Team Wang Design. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Jackson initially gained widespread recognition after joining JYP Entertainment's K-pop boy group, GOT7, in 2014. In 2017, he founded Team Wang and began releasing solo music in China and internationally thereafter. His first solo album, ‘Mirrors’, debuted in 2019 and reached number 32 on the Billboard 200 in the United States. In 2021, he left JYP Entertainment and formed the Chinese hip hop group, Panthepack, under Team Wang. Prior to his music career, Jackson was a sabre fencer and competed in numerous domestic and international competitions. He left JYP Entertainment on 19 January 2021, along with other GOT7 members after their exclusive contracts expired. Since then, Team Wang currently operates his international activities. Throughout 2021, he was honoured with numerous awards, including ‘Best Male Artist of the Year’ at the NetEase Indie Music Awards, ‘Most Influential Male Singer in Asia’ at the Chinese Top Ten Awards, and ‘Best Original Music Award’ for the single ‘Alone’ at the Global Chinese Music event. On March 31, 2022, he released the new single ‘Blow’, which precedes the release of his full album ‘MAGICMAN’. On April 16, he performed at Coachella with ‘100 Ways’, ‘Blow’ and the unreleased song ‘Cruel’.