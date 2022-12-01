(G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE is a South Korean girl group formed by Cube Entertainment in 2018. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. Originally a sextet, Soojin left the lineup on August 14, 2021. (G)I-DLE debuted on May 2, 2018, with the single Latata from their first extended play (EP) I Am. They debuted in Japan under U-Cube with Latata on July 31, 2019. After signing with Republic Records in the United States in 2020, the group released their third EP I Trust, which made them only the fourth girl group to sell 100,000 copies of an album in its first week. Their 2020 single album Dumdi Dumdi became the second best-selling single album by a girl group of all time. Since their debut, (G)I-dle have released one studio album and six EPs, as well as singles such as Latata, Hann (Alone), Senorita, Uh-Oh, Lion, Oh My God, Dumdi Dumdi, Hwaa, Tomboy and Nxde. Unlike most K-pop girl groups, (G)I-DLE are directly involved in the creation of their music; in particular, Soyeon has helped write and produce a majority of the group's songs, and Minnie and Yuqi have also co-written numerous album tracks. (G)I-DLE is considered one of the most successful South Korean girl groups from outside of the big three record labels. In 2022, it was announced that (G)I-dle would return with their first studio album, I Never Die, and its lead single Tomboy on March 14, their first release as a five-member group. The album's lead single Tomboy became the group's first chart-topper in South Korea on both the Gaon Digital Chart, the K-pop Hot 100 as well as South Korea's Billboard, where it remained for two, three and two consecutive weeks, respectively. On March 24, the group managed to achieve Perfect All-Kills, where a song topped on the top 100 in several domestic music sites. Collectively, it spent 167 hours becoming the second group to achieve PAK that year. Meanwhile, the B-side track My Bag became the group's highest charting b-side, peaking at twenty-two on the weekly Gaon Digital Chart, thirty-four on the K-pop Hot 100, and nine on South Korea's Billboard chart.