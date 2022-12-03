MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO is a South Korean girl group formed by RBW (formerly WA Entertainment) in 2014, composed of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group officially debuted with their single Mr. Ambiguous on June 18, 2014. Their debut was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. They are recognized for their retro, jazz, R&B concepts and their strong vocal performances. On January 26, 2016, MAMAMOO pre-released an R&B ballad, I Miss You, from their first full-length album Melting. On February 12, 2016, another track, 1cm/Taller than You was pre-released with a music video. The full album was released on February 26, 2016, debuting at number 3 on the Gaon chart. The title track You're the Best (넌 is 뭔들) also debuted at number three but peaked at number one the following week, becoming their first number-one single. Following their Queendom victory, Mamamoo released their second full album, Reality in Black, on November 14, 2019, with the lead single Hip Reality in Black debuted and peaked atop the Gaon Album Chart, while Hip peaked at number four on the Digital Chart. Hip also debuted at number five on the World Digital Songs Sales chart and peaked atop the chart in its second week, giving the group their very first number-one hit on the chart. In October 2020, MAMAMOO announced their tenth EP, due out in November. Dingga (딩가딩가), the first single off of the EP, was pre-released ahead of the album on October 20. The disco-influenced pop song, characterized by themes of isolation and longing in the COVID-19 pandemic.