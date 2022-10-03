VIVIZ

On October 6, 2021, it was announced that Eunha, SinB, and Umji, who were former members of GFriend, had signed with BPM Entertainment and would be debuting as a three-member group. On October 8, the group name was announced as VIVIZ. On January 24, 2022, BPM Entertainment announced the group would be making their debut on February 9, 2022, with the release of their first extended play ‘Beam of Prism’. Following the extended play's release, they made their broadcast debut on Mnet's ‘M Countdown’ on February 10. On February 16, exactly a week after their debut, the group won their first music show award on MBC M's ‘Show Champion’. On February 21, 2022, Mnet announced that VIVIZ would be participating in the second season of the Mnet reality competition show ‘Queendom’, finishing in third place in the finals. On April 26, 2022, VIVIZ appeared on Grammy's Global Spin — a video series by The Recording Academy highlighting unique artists from around the globe. They performed their debut lead single ‘Bop Bop!’ at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. The trio were the first ever K-pop girl group to feature on the series. On June 23, 2022, BPM Entertainment announced Viviz would be releasing their second extended play titled ‘Summer Vibe’ on July 6. The group's name, VIVIZ, is an abbreviation of the phrase ‘Vivid dayZ’, which brings together the concepts of ‘clear, intense, and days’, defined by the agency as ‘the meaning of becoming artists who always proudly express their own colours to the world.’ In addition, its Korean pronunciation is ‘bi-bi-ji’, which refers to the names of the three members: Eunha (Jung Eunbi), SinB (Hwang Eunbi) and Umji.