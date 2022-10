SHINee's Minho and Chae Soo Bin

‘The Fabulous’ is a story of people who have devoted their lives to the fashion industry and struggle to survive there. Ji Woo Min (Minho) is a freelancer retoucher, who is responsible for improving photographs. He is good looking and competent at his job, but he's not passionate about his work or with love. Since Pyo Ji Eun (Chae Soo Bin) was little, she dreamed of working in the fashion field. She now works as the section chief of a luxury brand promotion agency. While she struggles to survive in the fashion field, she maintains herself with a bright personality and positive energy. Minho is a South Korean rapper, singer, actor, songwriter, and model. In May 2008, he debuted as a member of South Korean boy group SHINee which later became one of the best-selling Korean artists. Aside from group activities, he debuted as an actor in November 2010 in KBS2's drama special ‘Pianist’. He has since landed roles in television series such as ‘Salamander Guru and The Shadows’ (2012), ‘To the Beautiful You’ (2012), ‘Medical Top Team’ (2013), ‘My First Time’ (2015), and ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ (2016). He made his feature film debut in 2016 with ‘Canola’. As a soloist, he has released the digital singles ‘I'm Home’ (2019) and ‘Heartbreak’ (2021). Chae Soo Bin is a South Korean actress. She gained recognition for her role in the television series ‘Love in the Moonlight’, and transitioned into leading roles with ‘The Rebel’, ‘Strongest Deliveryman’, ‘I'm Not a Robot’, ‘Where Stars Land’, and ‘A Piece of Your Mind’.