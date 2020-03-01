1 / 5

PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff, Sharddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh strike a perfect pose while promoting Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all geared up for the release of their upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3. Tiger once again steps into the shoes of Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie as he reprises his role from the first two installments of the franchise. Shraddha plays an air hostess while Riteish Deshmukh plays his brother in the action flick. With just a few days left for the release of the film, the cast of Baaghi 3 has kickstarted the promotions of the movie in full swing. Recently, Shraddha, Tiger and Riteish were spotted promoting their film in the city. They all were smiles and were having a gala time while posing for the paps during the promotions. Riteish's unique hair-style which has been grabbing headlines stole the limelight during the promotions. While Shraddha was busy managing her hair because of the wind, Tiger showed off his killer walk.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani