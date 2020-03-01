Home
/
Photos
/
/
PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff, Sharddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh strike a perfect pose while promoting Baaghi 3

PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff, Sharddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh strike a perfect pose while promoting Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh are all geared up for the release of their upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3 and were spotted busy promoting their movie in style in the city.
2172 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 5
    PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff, Sharddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh strike a perfect pose while promoting Baaghi 3

    PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff, Sharddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh strike a perfect pose while promoting Baaghi 3

    Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all geared up for the release of their upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3. Tiger once again steps into the shoes of Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie as he reprises his role from the first two installments of the franchise. Shraddha plays an air hostess while Riteish Deshmukh plays his brother in the action flick. With just a few days left for the release of the film, the cast of Baaghi 3 has kickstarted the promotions of the movie in full swing. Recently, Shraddha, Tiger and Riteish were spotted promoting their film in the city. They all were smiles and were having a gala time while posing for the paps during the promotions. Riteish's unique hair-style which has been grabbing headlines stole the limelight during the promotions. While Shraddha was busy managing her hair because of the wind, Tiger showed off his killer walk.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 5
    PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff, Sharddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh strike a perfect pose while promoting Baaghi 3

    Ronnie In His All-Black Look:

    Tiger Shroff nailed the all-black look. The actor looked uber cool donning a black shirt with black cargo pants and a pair of cool black shades.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 5
    PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff, Sharddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh strike a perfect pose while promoting Baaghi 3

    Riteish Deshmukh Flaunts His New Avatar:

    Riteish looked smart in a black shirt and camouflaged cargo pants. But what grabbed our attention was his new look. The actor who had recently shaved off his hair has coloured them white.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 5
    PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff, Sharddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh strike a perfect pose while promoting Baaghi 3

    Shraddha Kapoor Flashes Her Cute Smile:

    Shraddha looked pretty in a floral sling top with blue denim. The actress flashed her smile while posing for the paps.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 5
    PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff, Sharddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh strike a perfect pose while promoting Baaghi 3

    Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish Are All Smiles as They Pose:

    Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish strike a perfect pose for the paps and looks like Shraddha is busy managing her hair from the breezy wind.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha go traditional for Kalank promotions today; see pics
Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha go traditional for Kalank promotions today; see pics
PHOTOS: Taapsee Pannu makes heads turn in a classic white outfit while promoting Thappad with Anubhav Sinha
PHOTOS: Taapsee Pannu makes heads turn in a classic white outfit while promoting Thappad with Anubhav Sinha
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla looks uber cool in casuals while inaugurating a hospital ward in the city
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla looks uber cool in casuals while inaugurating a hospital ward in the city
Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho\'s Parasite broke THESE records at the awards season; Check it out
Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho's Parasite broke THESE records at the awards season; Check it out
Republic Day 2020 Photos: PM Modi meets Brazil President, attends Parade to celebrate the 71st Republic Day
Republic Day 2020 Photos: PM Modi meets Brazil President, attends Parade to celebrate the 71st Republic Day
Phoebe Waller Bridge: Fleabag star\'s THESE interesting facts will surprise you
Phoebe Waller Bridge: Fleabag star's THESE interesting facts will surprise you

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement