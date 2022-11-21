TOMORROW X TOGETHER and GOT7's Mark Tuan

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, commonly known as TXT, consists of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019 with the extended play (EP) The Dream Chapter: Star. The EP debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time. Its lead single "Crown" debuted at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, and TXT topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, making them the fastest K-pop group to appear on the former and the second-fastest to appear on the latter. The group's early commercial success earned them several new artist awards, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards. On January 16, 2014, Mark Tuan debuted as a part of K-Pop boy group GOT7, with the EP Got It?. Since his debut, he has expressed his goals in working harder to become a singer-songwriter and making his own music. Tuan officially began writing rap and lyrics for Got7 songs since the Just Right EP, with the track "Back To Me". He contributed heavily to Flight Log: Turbulence, participating in the rap and lyric making in five out of thirteen songs, including "My Home" and "Let Me". With GOT7's third studio album Present: You, Mark Tuan released his first Korean solo song "OMW" featuring fellow member Jackson Wang. In January 2021, he, along with the other six members of Got7, chose not to renew his contract with JYP Entertainment. Following his departure, he opened a YouTube channel which shortly gained over a million subscribers before he had posted any content to it. On July 1, 2022, Mark Tuan released the digital single "IMYSM". The song was the fifth and last single extracted from his first studio album The Other Side, which was published on August 26, 2022 together with the music video of title track Far Away. The singer is credited both for songwriting and composition across every song of the 20-track record, showcasing both his singing and rapping abilities.