Malayalam heartthrob Tovino Thomas is a perfect family man. His sweet little clan comprises his wife Lidiya, daughter Izza, and son Tahaan. The Minnal Murali actor often shares adorable moments with his loved ones on social media at regular intervals.
For the unversed, Tovino Thomas and his better half, Lidiya met each other during their teen days. They were classmates in school and later attended engineering college together. They tied the knot in 2014, and have been setting major relationship goals ever since. In 2016, the couple welcomed their firstborn, a daughter, and later embraced parenthood again in 2020. This time they were blessed with a baby boy.
From Onam to birthday celebrations, Tovino Thomas' Instagram feed shows cute fam-jam moments with wife and kids. Today, we will be sharing some memorable pictures of this cute family.
Today, Tovino Thomas shared a sun-kissed family photo posing with his wife and kids.
The Lucifer actor and his family opted for traditional white attires as they celebrated Onam this year on the sets of his forthcoming film Adrishya Jalakangal.
Fulfilling their civic duty, Tovino Thomas and his family planted trees. Both the kids and his wife are twinning in white, while Tovino Thomas looks dapper in simple pants and a shirt.
Check out beautiful sneak peek from the birthday celebration of little Tahaan. The party of four twinned in white on the special day.
Tovino Thomas posed with his better half for a perfect couple photo. While the Mollywood star dons a white kurta and mundu, his better half accompanies him in a green ethnic ensemble.
PICS: Rani Mukerji, Patralekhaa and others spotted...
Ananya Panday keeps it casual in white crop top an...
Dakota Johnson Birthday: 6 times the Madame Web st...
PHOTOS: Hansika Motwani is a sight for the sore ey...