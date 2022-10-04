Tovino Thomas' picture-perfect family moments

Malayalam heartthrob Tovino Thomas is a perfect family man. His sweet little clan comprises his wife Lidiya, daughter Izza, and son Tahaan. The Minnal Murali actor often shares adorable moments with his loved ones on social media at regular intervals. For the unversed, Tovino Thomas and his better half, Lidiya met each other during their teen days. They were classmates in school and later attended engineering college together. They tied the knot in 2014, and have been setting major relationship goals ever since. In 2016, the couple welcomed their firstborn, a daughter, and later embraced parenthood again in 2020. This time they were blessed with a baby boy. From Onam to birthday celebrations, Tovino Thomas' Instagram feed shows cute fam-jam moments with wife and kids. Today, we will be sharing some memorable pictures of this cute family.