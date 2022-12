Special MCs

The 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon Awards took place on December 24, 2022. Many k-pop sensations attended the award ceremony as they delivered charismatic performances. The 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon was held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul. The prestigious award ceremony was hosted by ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, IVE’s Ahn Yujin, and SHINee’s Key. The theme for this was ‘The Live; Shout Out.’ SBS Gayo Daejeon is known for its elaborate stage setups and high-energy performances, and is often considered as one the most prestigious music events in South Korea. Many talented K-pop artists like NCT DREAM, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, aespa, TXT, ITZY, NewJeans, NMIXX and more attended the show. Check out their pictures below!