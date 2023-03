ACT : SWEET MIRAGE in Seoul

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has officially begun their second ever world tour, starting with two nights of show in Seoul, South Korea. After this, the quintet is set to go around Asia all through the end of April, followed by shows in the USA. More shows are planned for the newly-announced Lollapalooza headliners who have been making the world their fans with their unbound energy and fantastic music. On their second day of their Seoul concerts, we were able to witness their magic first hand and it was just as amazing as one would expect from the boys. Leading K-pop to new heights with each release and carving a sparkling path full of success for themselves, the five talented members of TXT looked like Princes come to life. Here’s a look at their show.