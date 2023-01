TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Ahead of the release of their fifth mini-album, ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’ on the next day, the boys of TOMORROW X TOGETHER greeted the media via a showcase on January 26 at the COEX Auditorium in Seoul, South Korea. Noticing the heavy snow conditions in the area that day, the members seem to have been even more thankful for the attendance of those present at the event. Dressed in denim wear with satiny golden fits and black combined, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai somehow made a refreshing look with hints of sultry possible. The boys are making a comeback after 9 months and are doing everything in their power to ensure that its one that their fans, MOA like and appreciate. With all the members helping write for the album, they have put together five songs that are expected to hit big yet again. The lead single ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ involves a lot of new tries by the members who bring alternative pop to the stage. Here’s what they looked like at the media showcase today.