PHOTOS: Varun Tej aces casual look as he begins promotions of Ghani

Varun Tej papped at Ghani promotions

Varun Tej's upcoming sports film Ghani is the most awaited and anticipated film in Tollywood. Ghani, a high intense sports drama film, stars Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles while Naveen Chandra plays the antagonist. Upendra, Jagapathi Babu, Nadiya and Suniel Shetty will be seen in significant roles. Bankrolled by Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda under the banner of Renaissance Pictures, Ghani is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati. After a long postponement as the film is gearing up for grand release on April 8, the makers have begun promotions. Varun Tej was papped today as he began promotions for his film Ghani. Varun underwent boxing training under the supervision of 2008 Summer Olympics bronze medalist Tony Jeffries. He did everything to do justice to the role and surely looks fit and fab. Check out pics here:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani