PHOTOS: Yash flaunts his signature Rocky Bhai look in rugged beard & man bun

1 / 5

Signature Rocky Bhai look

Rocking star Yash enthralled fans all over the Nation with his performance as Rocky Bhai, in the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. Apart from his acting, the fans also loved his personality and the look of Rocky’s character in the film. Yash’s beard look became a top trend in India after KGF was released. The actor reveals the KGF look was customised for his character explicitly to make him look grungy, rough and intense. However, he still carries it forward in real life as well. On many occasions, the KGF star was seen flaunting his long and stylish beard look and hair tied in a ponytail, which has now become a signature look. The actor has been carrying his 'Rocky bhai' look from the film KGF since a few years and now, it has become an integral part of him. Meanwhile, Yash's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his much-awaited film KGF 2, also known as K.G.F: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is set to release in theatres on April 14th 2022. Here take a look at the photos when Yash flaunted his signature look:

Photo Credit : Yash Instagram