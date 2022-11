Cast of Ditto

In 1999, Yong (Yeo Jin Goo) studied mechanical engineering at a university. He first entered the school in 1995, but took time off to perform his mandatory military service. After finishing his military service, he came back to school as a student. His first love is Han Sol (Kim Hye Yoon). Yong then somehow communicates with Mu Nee (Cho Yi Hyun). Mu Nee lives in the present day. She enrolled at her university in 2021 and majors in sociology. Yong and Mu Nee, who are from different time periods, communicate and their story unfolds. The fresh first love between Yong and Hansol (Kim Hye Yoon), and Mu Nee and Young Ji (Na In Woo) is also a point to watch. Yeo Jin Goo is a South Korean actor. Yeo began his career as a child actor, debuting in the film Sad Movie. Nicknamed ‘Nation's Little Brother’, he went on to play the younger characters of the lead roles in movies and television dramas such as in A Frozen Flower, Giant, Moon Embracing the Sun, and Missing You. Cho Yi Hyun is a South Korean actress who made her acting debut in 2017. Her most notable portrayals include Hospital Playlist, School 2021, and All of Us Are Dead. Na Jong Chan, better known by his stage name Na In Woo, is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in Mr. Queen and River Where the Moon Rises. He is a cast member of the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night since 2022. Kim Hye Yoon is a South Korean actress and model. She first became known through her portrayal as Kang Ye Seo in JTBC's television series Sky Castle and received her first leading role with MBC's Extraordinary You.