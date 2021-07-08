Home ⁄
PICS: Bollywood stars stealing the show at Cannes Film Festival with their outfits will be missed in 2021
Since Bollywood actors will not be attending Cannes in 2021, due to the pandemic, here are their best Cannes outfits that their fans and followers will definitely miss this year. Read ahead to take a look.
Pooja Dhar
Mumbai
Updated: July 9, 2021 09:48 am
Bollywood actors who made red carpet appearances at Cannes Film Festival
The HIndi film industry has only prospered in the last decade with celebrities being recognised across the globe. Bollywood actors have a huge fan base in the world due to their talent on-screen, not only in India but also overseas. Indian movies have provided people from every nook and corner of the world with a lot of entertainment, giving them movies of different genres. As the Bollywood stars have started to make a huge name even outside, they have made many appearances at different international events where the talented actors from all over the world gather to promote their movies. One of the world’s top most movie events is Cannes Film Festival where popular Bollywood stars have always made heads turn by appearing in the most stylish and beautiful outfits. Since the Bollywood actors will not be able to attend it in 2021, due to the pandemic, here are their best Cannes outfits that their fans and followers will definitely miss. Read ahead to take a look.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked splendid in a white oversized gown along with hair tied in a neat bun.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked on the red-carpet donning a white tube frill gown with diamond jewellery.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut wore a black and white three-piece deep V-neck blazer set and left her hair open giving them a wet look setting them perfectly while opting for brown shade makeup.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Hina Khan
Hina Khan stunned in a silver metallic tube gown along with silver heels and minimal jewellery.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone walked down the Cannes red carpet wearing a lime green tulle dress and a blush pink headgear along with white heels.
Photo Credit : Getty Images