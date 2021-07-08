PICS: Bollywood stars stealing the show at Cannes Film Festival with their outfits will be missed in 2021

1 / 6

Bollywood actors who made red carpet appearances at Cannes Film Festival

The HIndi film industry has only prospered in the last decade with celebrities being recognised across the globe. Bollywood actors have a huge fan base in the world due to their talent on-screen, not only in India but also overseas. Indian movies have provided people from every nook and corner of the world with a lot of entertainment, giving them movies of different genres. As the Bollywood stars have started to make a huge name even outside, they have made many appearances at different international events where the talented actors from all over the world gather to promote their movies. One of the world’s top most movie events is Cannes Film Festival where popular Bollywood stars have always made heads turn by appearing in the most stylish and beautiful outfits. Since the Bollywood actors will not be able to attend it in 2021, due to the pandemic, here are their best Cannes outfits that their fans and followers will definitely miss. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Getty Images