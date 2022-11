Gauri Khan steps out in the city

Gauri Khan is a star in her own right, and she makes heads turn every time she is spotted in the city. Just a few days ago, Gauri was spotted heading out for lunch with her youngest son AbRam, who was seen posing politely for the photographers outside the restaurant. Gauri was seen rocking a black blazer over a white top and blue denims, and as usual, she looked so trendy. Now, Gauri Khan was seen in yet another chic look as she was clicked by the paparazzi this afternoon in an all-white outfit.