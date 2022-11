Ishaan Khatter's 27th birthday

Ishaan Khatter is celebrating his 27th birthday today, and heartfelt messages have been pouring in from his fans, friends, family members and colleagues from the film industry. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been promoting the film in full swing. Now, we came across pictures of Ishaan celebrating his birthday with the team of Phone Bhoot, and looks like they all had a blast!