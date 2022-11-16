Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor are among the most stylish siblings in Bollywood. The two never fail to make heads turn every time they are spotted in the city. This morning, Janhvi and Khushi were clicked by the paparazzi as they stepped out post their gym workout, and as usual, they kept their look minimal yet chic.
Janhvi Kapoor looked simple yet stylish in a hot pink top, paired with white shorts. She was seen wearing UGG fluffy pink sliders that matched her outfit.
The actress was seen quickly heading to her car post the gym session.
While Janhvi opted for a sporty look, her sister Khushi Kapoor was seen in a stylish outfit.
Khushi wore a full-sleeved midriff-baring crop top, and paired it with brown track pants.
Khushi Kapoor will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.
