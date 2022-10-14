Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first red carpet appearance together since tying the knot twice this year. The couple who first got married in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas in July this year, later also hosted a lavish wedding in Georgia at Affleck's sprawling estate which was attended by the couple's close friends and family. Bennifer's recent date night happened to be Ralph Lauren's California show and the couple looked stunning as always as they were seen twinning in black outfits. Ben and JLo posed together as they sweetly held hands during their arrival. The couple were among several other celebrities who also attended the event held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on Thursday.
Not only did the couple pose for photos holding hands, later Affleck was also clicked sweetly posing with his arm around his wife's waist, as he held her close. Lopez was seen flashing a bright smile as she posed alongside her beloved husband.
After deciding to reconcile less than a month after Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce, Sylvester Stallone and her were spotted making their first red carpet appearance post the divorce drama in California at the Ralph Lauren show. The couple was also accompanied by their daughters.
While Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier have been keeping their romance low-key ever since they started dating in March 2021, the couple was spotted attending the Ralph Lauren show together as they twinned in black outfits.
Chris Pine recently debuted his new grey hair after letting go of his long blonde hair that he was seen sporting during Don't Worry Darling promotions. Fans have deemed him as a "silver fox" for his new look.
Mindy Kaling and Laura Dern were also among the attendees at the star-studded show and the duo also posed together for a sweet photo together. The Never Have I Ever creator was seen wearing a red suit at the event whereas Dern chose to go for a classic black-and-white formal look.
