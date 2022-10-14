Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's first event appearance post marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first red carpet appearance together since tying the knot twice this year. The couple who first got married in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas in July this year, later also hosted a lavish wedding in Georgia at Affleck's sprawling estate which was attended by the couple's close friends and family. Bennifer's recent date night happened to be Ralph Lauren's California show and the couple looked stunning as always as they were seen twinning in black outfits. Ben and JLo posed together as they sweetly held hands during their arrival. The couple were among several other celebrities who also attended the event held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on Thursday.