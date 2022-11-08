Kajol’s new apartments in Juhu, Mumbai

Earlier this year, it was reported that Kajol bought two new properties in Mumbai’s plush neighbourhood, Juhu. According to a report in Hindustan Times, she purchased two apartments, both of which are said to be located on the 10th floor of the building. The construction of the building is underway, and this afternoon, Kajol was clicked by the paparazzi as she stepped out to visit the construction site of her new apartments.