Earlier this year, it was reported that Kajol bought two new properties in Mumbai’s plush neighbourhood, Juhu. According to a report in Hindustan Times, she purchased two apartments, both of which are said to be located on the 10th floor of the building. The construction of the building is underway, and this afternoon, Kajol was clicked by the paparazzi as she stepped out to visit the construction site of her new apartments.
Kajol was spotted at the construction site of the building, and the actress was seen standing inside the stilt area of the under-construction building.
The actress kept her look casual and comfy, and was seen in a long-sleeved blue t-shirt, with black track pants. Her hair was tied back in a bun, and she was seen wearing sunglasses.
Post inspection, Kajol was seen heading to her car as she left the construction site.
Kajol will next be seen in Revathi’s Salaam Venky, which will release on December 9. She will also be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series, The Good Wife.
