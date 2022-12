Kajol spotted with her son Yug Devgan

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are parents to two kids- 19-year-old daughter Nysa Devgan and 12-year-old son Yug Devgan. While pictures of Nysa often go viral on social media, fans rarely get to see Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s son Yug Devgan. This morning, Kajol was spotted at the Mumbai airport with Yug, and the two were seen dressed in comfy outfits.