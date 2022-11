Spotted

Kajol is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Salaam Venky. The actress is busy promoting the film in the city. Directed by Revathy, the film also stars Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, and Rajeev Khandelwal also play key roles. Recently, the team launched the trailer and left netizens impressed. The trailer also showed Aamir Khan in a special appearance. Meanwhile, Kajol and the team of Salaam Venky were clicked in the city earlier today as they stepped out to promote the film.