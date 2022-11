Kareena and Karisma slay in casual outfits

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are undeniably the most stylish sisters of B-Town. The actresses never fail to make a splash with their sartorial choices, and always make heads turn at any event. Not just glamorous parties and events, the Kapoor sisters slay every time even when they are spotted in casual outfits. Kareena and Karisma both know how to rock a casual look effortlessly. This afternoon, Kareena and Karisma were spotted visiting their dad Randhir Kapoor, and they kept their look comfy yet stylish.