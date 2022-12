Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan get papped together

It is party time! Manish Malhotra’s birthday bash is taking place at the moment and we have got access to a bunch of exclusive pictures for you. As the popular fashion designer turned a year older on Monday, several high-profile celebrities including Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan have been spotted in attendance. Have a look at the pictures below!