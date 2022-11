Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F arrive for Freddy promotions

Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup of movies ahead, and is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Freddy. The actor plays the role of doctor Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely person, in the movie. The romantic thriller, helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, also stars Alaya F. Now, as the release date of the movie is approaching, Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F have been promoting Freddy in full swing. The two were seen arriving for Freddy promotions just recently, and they posed together for some pictures.