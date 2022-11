Kartik Aaryan kickstarts promotions for Freddy

Kartik Aaryan has an exciting lineup of movies, and Shashanka Ghosh directed Freddy is one of them. A few weeks ago, Kartik Aaryan unveiled the first look poster of the film, and it left fans intrigued. It showed him as Dr. Freddy Ginwala, holding a set of dentures in his gloved hands, with a hint of blood. The curiosity was further piqued after the makers unveiled the teaser of Freddy, and fans were excited to see Kartik in a very different role. Now, looks like the actor has begun promoting his movie in full swing, and was recently spotted by the paparazzi in the city.