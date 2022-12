Spotted

After working together in Karan Johar's Lust Stories, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal are all set to be seen in Govinda Naam Mera. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in an important role. The trailer was launched recently and it has been loved by the audience. Even the songs have received a positive response from the people. Ahead of the release, Kiara and Vicky were seen promoting their film in style in the city.