Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the sweetest couples in the television industry. Speaking about the duo's love tale, Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while working together. The couple got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, they share a sneak peek of their lives with their loved ones on Instagram. Gurmeet and Debina became proud parents to a baby girl, Lianna on April 03. The couple often treats their fans and shares cute pictures and videos of Lianna.