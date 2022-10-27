Nysa Devgn, the daughter of celebrated Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Despite not having a public profile on any platforms, Nysa is quite popular on social media. The star kid has been creating headlines lately with her glamorous appearances at most of the Diwali parties, this year. Even though there are no reports regarding her acting plans so far, the rumourmills suggest that Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter is getting ready for her big debut in the industry.
Nysa Devgn was spotted with her friend Orhan Awatramani, at the Hakkasan restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, last night.
Nysa Devgn looked chic in a red cropped t-shirt, which she paired with a wide-leg denim trousers.
As per the reports, Nysa Devgn is now actively considering a career in acting, and might make her Bollywood debut soon.
Orhan Awatramani, who is reportedly a social activist, is a close friend of many star kids including Nysa Devgn.
Orhan Awatramani, who is widely known by the name Orry, is rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Janhvi Kapoor.
Sussanne Khan’s B’day Bash: Tejasswi-Karan arrive ...
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's France vacation PI...
5 Times Nia Sharma wowed fans with her unusual eye...
Pooja Hegde gives cues to nail the festive look wi...