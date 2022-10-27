Nysa Devgn

Nysa Devgn, the daughter of celebrated Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Despite not having a public profile on any platforms, Nysa is quite popular on social media. The star kid has been creating headlines lately with her glamorous appearances at most of the Diwali parties, this year. Even though there are no reports regarding her acting plans so far, the rumourmills suggest that Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter is getting ready for her big debut in the industry.