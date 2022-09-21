Raju Srivastava with Amitabh Bachchan

In the initial stage of his career, Raju Srivastava started mimicking megastar Amitabh Bachchan and excelled at it. During the Holi festival, Raju sang 'Rang barse' and at that time, no one mimicked Amitabh Bachchan, it was either Dilip Kumar Dev Anand or Shatrughan Sinha, or Om Prakash. Amitabh's mimicry used to sound fresh to people, and he was called for stage shows frequently. Big B also often praised Raju's talent and once told him: "I see you on television doing it and feel really happy. How do you do it? You remember all this? When I come after a hard day's work, I search for you on television and if I find you I keep the remote down and watch all your acts with family. All your creations are nice and the mood gets refreshed." In fact, some reports also suggest that when Raju was in the hospital, he was made to listen to Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, audio from his shows, and performances to improve his brain functionality.