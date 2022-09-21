Raju Srivastava, ace comedian-actor, who was hospitalised for more than a month, passed away today, September 21. The nation's favourite comedian was hospitalised at Delhi's AIIMS on August 10. For the unversed, Raju collapsed while running on the treadmill in the South Delhi gym and was rushed to the hospital by his trainer. He was given immediate CPR followed by angioplasty. Unfortunately, the star comedian left for his heavenly abode today, leaving everyone heartbroken.
Raju Srivastava was active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. In his career, he worked in several Bollywood films and was praised for his exceptional comedy skills. He also worked with several Bollywood actors and has an amazing professional history with them. Let's take a look at Raju Srivastava's cherished memories with popular Bollywood celebs:
In the initial stage of his career, Raju Srivastava started mimicking megastar Amitabh Bachchan and excelled at it. During the Holi festival, Raju sang 'Rang barse' and at that time, no one mimicked Amitabh Bachchan, it was either Dilip Kumar Dev Anand or Shatrughan Sinha, or Om Prakash. Amitabh's mimicry used to sound fresh to people, and he was called for stage shows frequently. Big B also often praised Raju's talent and once told him: "I see you on television doing it and feel really happy. How do you do it? You remember all this? When I come after a hard day's work, I search for you on television and if I find you I keep the remote down and watch all your acts with family. All your creations are nice and the mood gets refreshed." In fact, some reports also suggest that when Raju was in the hospital, he was made to listen to Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, audio from his shows, and performances to improve his brain functionality.
Raju Srivastava and Johny Lever knew each other since 1983, and since then, their friendship only grew stronger. Johny was also in touch with Raju's family when he was in the hospital. A few days ago, in an interview with Etimes, Johnny praised Raju and said, “We both lived in Antop Hill and I called him to join my show ‘Johnny Lever Night’. He has worked really hard to earn a name for himself. When he came to me and said he wanted to start his own show, I blessed him.”
Raju Srivastava had a flourishing career, and he starred in several hit films with popular actors. Waah! Tera Kya Kehna starring Govinda and Raveena Tandon was a hit comedy film released in 2002. In this film, Raju Srivastava essayed Banne Khan (Govinda's) assistant, and his rib-tickling comedy and banter with Raveena Tandon were loved by the audience.
Raju Srivastava was also applauded for doing exceptional mimicry of Bollywood star Jackie Shroff and aced at it.
Raju Srivastava also admired megastar Dharmendra, and this picture belongs from an event when the late comedian met the superstar.
