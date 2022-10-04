Rani Mukerji, who makes a rare appearance during these days, was seen at the pandal for the celebration. She even posed for the shutterbugs.
Patralekhaa is celebrating her first Durga Puja after her wedding to Rajkummar Rao. She was also clicked visiting the pandal.
The actresses were seen talking and smiling as they met during the festival.
Tanuja along with daughter Tanishaa, Patralekhaa posed for the shutterbugs.
Rani Mukerji was seen entering the pandal for the morning puja. The actress has been visiting the Durga Puja pandal for the last three days.
