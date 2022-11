Saif Ali Khan enjoys a meal with his sons Ibrahim and Taimur

Saif Ali Khan loves spending time with his kids! Last month, Jeh Ali Khan headed to London with his mum Kareena Kapoor Khan, where she is currently shooting for her upcoming project with Hansal Mehta. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur have been spending quality time together. Just two days ago, they were spotted attending a concert together. Today, Saif’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan also joined them, and the trio enjoyed a boy’s day out in the city. Looks like Saif, Taimur and Ibrahim enjoyed a meal together, and they were spotted by the paparazzi as they exited a restaurant in Mumbai.