Sara Ali Khan’s fashion game is always on point, and the diva never fails to make heads turn every time she steps out in the city. This morning, Sara was spotted by the paparazzi post her workout, and as usual, Sara looked effortlessly beautiful in a casual off-shoulder denim playsuit.
Sara Ali Khan went for a casual contemporary look and dressed up in a playsuit that had ruffled detailing, and a belted waist.
Sara Ali Khan is known to always politely greet the paparazzi, and she was her usual polite self this morning as well. The actress smiled and waved at the photographers as she headed to her car.
The actress looked simply beautiful and rounded off her look with yellow flat sandals. She was seen holding a mug in her hand.
Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re, starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. She will star in Prime Video’s upcoming Amazon Original Movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan, which goes on floors this month.
