Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today, and just like every year, thousands of fans have gathered outside his home Mannat in hopes of catching a glimpse of King Khan on his birthday. Shah Rukh Khan always greets his fans on special occasions by showing up on his balcony and waving at his fans. This year too, he did not disappoint his waiting fans as he showed up late last night to greet fans. Shah Rukh’s youngest son AbRam was also seen with him on the balcony. Now, much to fans’ surprise, Shah Rukh Khan has once again made an appearance at the balcony to greet the crowd waiting for him outside Mannat.