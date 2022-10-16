Vaishali Takkar, a prominent name in the telly world, passed away today, October 16. Vaishali was found dead at her Indore residence after committing suicide. She was found hanging by her family members in Sai Bagh Colony. After this, they rushed to the hospital, but she was declared dead by the doctors. She was living in Indore since last year and was active on her social media handle. Speaking about her personal life, Vaishali was very close to her family, especially with her father, and often shared her special family moments with her fans on social media. Let's take a look at her precious family moments:
Vaishali was very close to her father, H B Takkar, and often shared pictures with him on her Instagram handle. Here Vaishali all smiles as she posed with her father and wished him on Father's Day.
Vaishali indeed shared a special bond with her mother, Annu Takkar, as well and often praised her mother on social media. Sharing this photo, she had captioned, "My Soulmate, My Angel, My Therapist MAA."
Vaishali's bond with her brother was just like any other sibling would have. They were often seen creating funny reels on Instagram and gave a glimpse of their bitter-sweet relationship.
Vaishali was also close to her cousins, and she often gave a glimpse of their fun celebrations on her Instagram handle.
This was the most precious picture shared by Vaishali on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and looked elated as she posed with her family.
PHOTOS: Highlights of BTS Yet to Come in BUSAN; Ru...
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, kids Suhana-Aryan and Ka...
Katrina Kaif's Karwa Chauth to Sidharth Malhotra-K...
Kareena Kapoor carries Jeh at the airport as she r...