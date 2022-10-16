Vaishali Takkar with her family

Vaishali Takkar, a prominent name in the telly world, passed away today, October 16. Vaishali was found dead at her Indore residence after committing suicide. She was found hanging by her family members in Sai Bagh Colony. After this, they rushed to the hospital, but she was declared dead by the doctors. She was living in Indore since last year and was active on her social media handle. Speaking about her personal life, Vaishali was very close to her family, especially with her father, and often shared her special family moments with her fans on social media. Let's take a look at her precious family moments: