Promotion diaires

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all geared up for their upcoming release, Bhediya. This is their second collaboration after Dilwale co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen as the trailer and the songs have left a striking impact. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobiryal and Paalin Kabak in key roles. It will also feature Shraddha Kapoor in a special appearance. Ahead of the film's release, the entire team was seen promoting Bhediya in Kolkata today. Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was seen meeting the entire team.