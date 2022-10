Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grand Diwali bash

Sonam Kapoor, the popular actress, and her husband Anand Ahuja threw a grand Diwali bash for their film industry friends and colleagues in Mumbai, on October 24, Monday. The new parents, who were staying away from showbiz post the arrival of their little son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, made a comeback to Bollywood's social circle after quite a long gap with this Diwali bash. The grand event was attended by many popular names in the industry including Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora, and many others. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs from Sonam and Anand's Diwali bash, here...