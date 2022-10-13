Vicky Kaushal spotted at the airport

Vicky Kaushal is going through an excellent phase in both his personal and professional life. He was last seen in the 2021-released autobiographical drama Sardar Udham. Vicky Kaushal recently finished shooting for Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy, which marks his first collaboration with Sara Ali Khan. The National award-winning actor is currently busy with the shooting of Sam Bahadur, which marks his second association with director Meghna Gulzar. On the personal front, he is happily married to the popular actress Katrina Kaif.