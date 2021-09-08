Happy Birthday Pink: 6 PHOTOS of the singer's sweetest family moments on the red carpet

1 / 6

Pink's perfect family snap

Pink aka Alecia Beth Moore celebrates her birthday on September 8 and as the singer turns 42, we take a look at the singer's best family moments with husband Carey Hart and children Willow Sage and Jameson Moon Hart from their public appearances. Alecia, better known by her professional name, Pink has been one of music industry's biggest rockstars and has had a phenomenal career over the years. From singing hits such as Lady Marmalade, Just Like Fire, and River among others, Pink still remains one of those artists whose live performances are to die for given the amount of energy and fun she brings to the stage. Pink's family life has been equally adorable consisting of a supportive husband and adorable children who also tour with her whenever they can. The singer is known to keep her family close no matter what and hence they are always present at all award ceremonies and red carpet appearances she makes. Among many of Pink's public appearances, this photo from the 2019 People's Choice Awards is a sweet one given that the singer poses with her entire family with her kids and husband in this snap. She can also be twinning with her husband.

Photo Credit : Getty Images