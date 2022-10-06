Kamal Haasan watches Ponniyin Selvan I in Chennai

Ponniyin Selvan, an adaptation of Kalki’s epic historical fiction, was released in cinemas on September 30th. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, PS1 has received a phenomenal response from the audience and critics. Kamal Haasan recently watched the magnum opus on Sunday in a theater with Karthi and Chiyaan Vikram. After watching the film, the actor also attended the press meet and heaped praises. PS1 film's cast includes some big names from the industry like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan, apart from others.