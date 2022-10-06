Ponniyin Selvan, an adaptation of Kalki’s epic historical fiction, was released in cinemas on September 30th. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, PS1 has received a phenomenal response from the audience and critics. Kamal Haasan recently watched the magnum opus on Sunday in a theater with Karthi and Chiyaan Vikram. After watching the film, the actor also attended the press meet and heaped praises. PS1 film's cast includes some big names from the industry like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan, apart from others.
Kamal Haasan watched the film with Chiyaan Vikram aka Aditya Kalkathriya and Karthi aka Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan at a theater.
Kamal Haasan looked dashing in a semi-formal look in a black tee and pants with a neatly placed mustache for the special screening.
Kamal Haasan also heaped praises on the film and said 'proud of Tamil cinema.' at a press meet after watching it in the cinema hall.
Kamal Haasan said at the event, "I feel that Tamil cinema's golden period has begun now. This is 'our Tamil film' and it is stunning. I was blown away by the number of names in the end credits, it is a mammoth effort. I feel proud today, as if I'm the producer of Ponniyin Selvan I."
