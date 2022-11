Mira Rajput Kapoor arrives in style at Pooja Dadlani’s party

Do you remember Pooja Dadlani? For those unaware, she is megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s manager and shares her birthday, November 2, with him. Earlier on Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan rang in his birthday at his home Mannat. Notably, Farah Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani shared glimpses from the celebration. As Pooja turns a year older check out who all have arrived at her star-studded birthday bash. At first, we spotted Mira Rajput Kapoor arriving in style.