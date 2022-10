Pooja Hegde in green lehenga

We all are aware of Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde's unique sense of style. Recently, the Beast star looked ravishing in an elegant green lehenga. She teamed up a green crop blouse with a matching lehenga with white threadwork. Keeping her look simple yet chic, she kept those long tresses open with a middle parting. As for the makeup, she used a matt lip colour with kajal, eye-shadow and blush. Last but not least, she accessorised the desi look with red jhumkas and bangles. This latest ethnic attire of Pooja Hegde is perfect for the ongoing festive season. Well, this is not the first time the diva has aced a desi avatar. If we go through her Instagram feed, we will come across many praiseworthy looks from her wardrobe. Now, let us decode this look in detail.