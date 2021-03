1 / 11

Outfit inspirations for Holi party 2021

The Indian celebrities sure have a great sense of fashion and know how to conduct themselves. Whether it is a public event or an occasion, these media personalities make the jaws drop many times. Among all the Indian celebrities, it is the female actors in the South Indian movie industry that have been stealing the hearts of many, making a mark of their own. As the season of festivals is around, fans get excited to see what these popular artists are going to be wearing making yet another style statement. Coming first up is the festival of love, colours and spring that is Holi on March 28, 2021. This day is celebrated by meeting friends and family, playing with colours, laughing, forgiving and forgetting all the bad that someone has done. Even though playing with colours has been banned in many parts of the country, due to the pandemic, you can still dress up to celebrate this festival. Here are the best outfits of some of the most popular South Indian actors that one can take inspiration from while getting ready for a Holi party. Read further ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram