Pooja Hegde's beautiful smile

Pooja Hegde is one of the successful stars in the entertainment industry. She has successfully established a name for herself in the South and is also a well-known celebrity in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi and later there was no turning back for the actress. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro. The actress keeps creating buzz due to her interesting projects. For the uninitiated, she will be seen opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. She has also signed a movie opposite Akhil Akkineni. The duo's upcoming film 'Most Eligible Bachelor' keeps making news. Other than that, she will also star alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. That's not all! It was recently announced that she has signed Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. It also features Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez. On the professional front, she is doing excellent. On the personal side, as we know, Pooja is super active on social media. Her Instagram photos always grab attention. She enjoys great popularity. As she continues to win hearts, here are few photos of the actress flaunting her angelic smile.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram