5 PHOTOS of Pooja Hegde and her 'me time' at her cosy house

Home Sweet Home

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest stars at this time, with projects in both South and Bollywood. But being the most bankable actress leaves little time for personal life. Nevertheless, whatever time the Beast star gets, she makes the most of it. Pooja Hegde bought a sea-facing house in Mumbai a while ago and decorated it to reflect her inner self. As and when she gets a chance to spend time at home, the Radhe Shyam loves to make the most of it. Besides sharing posts from various work events, Pooja Hegde also shares soothing pictures from her me-time at home. From reading books and enjoying music to enjoying the view from the balcony, she keeps dropping pictures from her abode. Let us have a look at some of these photos from Pooja Hegde's alone time at her residence.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram