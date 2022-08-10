5 PHOTOS of Pooja Hegde from her New York vacay that are sassy and cute

1 / 6

New York calling

Taking some much-needed time off from work, Pooja Hegde is on a long vacation across the globe. After Europe, the stunner is exploring the USA. As a part of the latest leg of her trip, the Beast actress is presently in New York City. Pooja Hegde has also dropped some sneak peeks from her holiday on social media and the fans are finding them to be simply adorable. The Acharya star is making the most of her time in New York and exploring every inch and corner. Before this, Pooja Hegde was in London, and going by her Instagram posts, she had a blast. Now, we are excited to see what will be her next stop during this latest exotic vacation. On this note, let us revisit some pages of her New York diaries.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram