5 stunning photos of Pooja Hegde from Maldives vacation that will take your breath away

Pooja Hegde's breathtaking pics in stylish look for Maldives vacay are pure goals

Pooja Hegde is currently serving major wanderlust goals as she is vacationing in the Maldives. The actress is enjoying the sandy beaches, crystal clear water and the serene nature of Maldives. As she is an avid social media sure, the actress is never missing a moment to share breathtaking pics and send the internet into meltdown. Pooja Hegde has been having the time of her life in the Maldives. From swimsuits, bikinis to dresses - the south stunner wore her heart out and we are busy taking inspiration from her holiday looks. Her every pics is currently taking the internet on fire so why not take a glimpse into her island life. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram