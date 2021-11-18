5 stunning photos of Pooja Hegde from Maldives vacation that will take your breath away

Published on Nov 18, 2021
   
    Pooja Hegde tropical vibes in pants and bandeau

    Pooja Hegde's breathtaking pics in stylish look for Maldives vacay are pure goals

    Pooja Hegde is currently serving major wanderlust goals as she is vacationing in the Maldives. The actress is enjoying the sandy beaches, crystal clear water and the serene nature of Maldives. As she is an avid social media sure, the actress is never missing a moment to share breathtaking pics and send the internet into meltdown. Pooja Hegde has been having the time of her life in the Maldives. From swimsuits, bikinis to dresses - the south stunner wore her heart out and we are busy taking inspiration from her holiday looks. Her every pics is currently taking the internet on fire so why not take a glimpse into her island life. Take a look:

    Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram

    Pooja Hegde enjoying floating breakfast in maldives

    Floating breakfast is a must

    Pooja Hegde followed the must tradition, which is floating breakfast but made sure to go top-notch in brown monokini and pretty looks. "Just an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences."

    Pooja Hegde in maldives in a little black dress

    LBD for an authentic dinner

    Pooja Hegde enjoys a quiet dinner in the Maldives, looking ravishing in a little black dress and her smile will steal your heart.

    Pooja hegde in a orange monokini in maldives

    Adding a dash of orange to blues

    The breathtaking view of blue sky and water just adds an oomph to the pic and makes Pooja Hegde looks nothing less than a mermaid of the island in a orange monokini. We like this sea life.

    Pooja hegde snorkeling in maldives

    Set for Snorkeling

    Pooja Hegde flaunts her svelte figure at the Maldives beach as she sets for a new adventure of snorkeling.

