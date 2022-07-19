5 TIMES Pooja Hegde brightened our day with her refreshing PICS from London family vacay

1 / 6

Pooja Hegde's London vacay

Taking a small breather from her hectic work schedule, Pooja Hegde recently headed to London for a family vacation. Giving the netizens some wanderlust goals, she kept on posting glimpses from her holiday. She had a blast with her loved ones in London. The Radhe Shyam actress even visited the prestigious Oxford University during her trip. Her itinerary further included cherry picking, shopping for jams and chutneys, and enjoying some local food. Post London, it is believed that she will also cover other places as part of her vacation. Not too long ago, Pooja Hegde went to the Maldives with her family to celebrate her mother's 60th birthday and the snippets from the trip were simply adored by the cyber citizens. 2022 has been a very eventful year for the Beast actress and we hope to see many more such holidays in the star's future.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram