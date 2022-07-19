5 TIMES Pooja Hegde brightened our day with her refreshing PICS from London family vacay

Updated on Jul 19, 2022 06:15 PM IST
   
    Pooja Hegde's London vacay

    Pooja Hegde's London vacay

    Taking a small breather from her hectic work schedule, Pooja Hegde recently headed to London for a family vacation. Giving the netizens some wanderlust goals, she kept on posting glimpses from her holiday. She had a blast with her loved ones in London. The Radhe Shyam actress even visited the prestigious Oxford University during her trip. Her itinerary further included cherry picking, shopping for jams and chutneys, and enjoying some local food. Post London, it is believed that she will also cover other places as part of her vacation. Not too long ago, Pooja Hegde went to the Maldives with her family to celebrate her mother's 60th birthday and the snippets from the trip were simply adored by the cyber citizens. 2022 has been a very eventful year for the Beast actress and we hope to see many more such holidays in the star's future.

    Family vacay

    Family vacay

    Pooja Hegde enjoys some much-needed time amidst nature during her recent trip to London with her family.

    Cheery picking

    Cheery picking

    The diva picks some delicious cherries, looking all happy in a floral dress.

    Visiting Oxford

    Visiting Oxford

    Pooja Hegde pays a visit to the famous Oxford University while she was in London.

    Stretching with dad

    Stretching with dad

    The Acharya actress can be seen stretching with dad as they enjoy some father-daughter time.

    Roaming on the streets

    Roaming on the streets

    Pooja Hegde roams with her family on the streets of London.

